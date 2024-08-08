Bolton Wanderers and Wrexham 'battling' to sign former Barnsley star from Luton Town
The forward joined Luton Town from Grimsby Town two years ago, although has not been in the fold at Kenilworth Road. He was first loaned back to Grimsby, before being sent to Barnsley for the 2023/24 campaign.
Oakwell brought the best out of McAtee, who enjoyed an impressive campaign in South Yorkshire. He made a total of 45 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals in a season that ended with play-off heartbreak.
Despite his exploits out on loan, McAtee does not appear to be on the cusp of a breakthrough at Luton. The Hatters boast a wealth of talent and experience, with many of their players possessing Premier League experience.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Bolton have been on McAtee’s trail for weeks and are tussling for his services with Wrexham. Bolton defeated Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals last season before losing at Wembley, while Wrexham sealed promotion from League Two.
McAtee would arguably be a coup for either coup, especially considering there was Championship interest in the 25-year-old earlier this year. He opted to remain at Oakwell and in the dying embers of the season, spoke glowingly of his Barnsley experience.
In May, he said: “I am really happy. I think I could have had a few more goals, but that goes for every player. You are not going to score them all. But I am delighted I have helped the team and we have got in this position where we’ve a good chance.
"I’ve had a good season personally and whatever comes next season, will come. I think if you ask anyone in football, they want to play as high as possible. So if I do get an opportunity to play in the Championship, whether it’s Barnsley or whoever, I’d hope to and it’s a goal of mine.
“I have got a good relationship with a lot of players and the longer the season has gone on, I’ve got to know the lads better and I have really enjoyed linking up with a lot of the lads."
