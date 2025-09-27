Bradford City ensured their absence from the League One summit was a brief one by beating Blackpool 1-0.

A lunchtime victory for Stevenage against Leyton Orient had knocked the Bantams off their perch, but Alex Revell’s men were not top of the pile for long.

Bradford’s display against the Tangerines was not a vintage one but victory was deserved nonetheless, and clinched by a fantastic finish from the in-form Josh Neufville.

First half

Seemingly energised by the roar of their supporters, Bradford were the brightest in the opening minutes.

Bobby Pointon had Blackpool defenders back-pedalling with a dart down the left and his floated cross should really have been attacked by a claret and amber shirt.

Will Swan was the first to pull the trigger, having peeled away from the crowd as part of a clever corner routine. He found himself in acres of space, but there was not much of it in front of him and bodies ensured the sting was taken out of his shot.

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander watched his side return to the League One summit. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Blackpool were not pinned back for long and soon started asking questions of their own. The hosts had to be alert to cut out a dangerous Danny Imray delivery and Albie Morgan sent a shot fizzing past the post.

Bradford were then caught out by a ball over the top that found Niall Ennis, who gave his marker the slip. Sam Walker was quick to get off his line and with bodies closing in both behind and ahead, the forward lifted over the crossbar.

Both sides showed attacking intent early on and neither of the defences proved particularly difficult to circumvent. Getting the final ball right, however, was something the Bantams in particular struggled with.

As the first-half progressed, the Tangerines started to looked increasingly threatening. Bradford, on the other hand, lost the zip they had started with.

Josh Bowler raced away down the right as Blackpool countered quickly, cutting inside to escape Tom McIntyre, before drilling straight into the grateful clutches of Walker.

Blackpool’s spell of control was short-lived but even as Bradford wrestled their way back into the affair, they struggled to work Bailey Peacock-Farrell between the sticks.

Passes were not punched in with the speed and urgency they needed to be, while movement in the final third was not fluid enough to get Blackpool scattered.

The visitors did look vulnerable when crosses were floated in though and Neufville met a delivery on the stroke of half-time, heading just over the woodwork.

Second half

Blackpool ventured forward early in the second half and Ashley Fletcher was the first to try his luck, only to see Walker hold his tame effort.

Fans continued hoping for some composure in key moments and Neufville answered the prayers of the home faithful. He shifted the ball on to his right in the box and caught a sight of goal, capitalising by firing across Peacock-Farrell and into the bottom corner.

Josh Neufville scored the decisive goal as Bradford City defeated Blackpool. | George Wood/Getty Images

Blackpool looked to commit bodies forward in pursuit of a leveller as chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ were directed towards Steve Bruce in the Tangerines dugout.

Bradford’s defensive structure held firm and there were even chances for the hosts to double their advantage. Blackpool failed to deal with a cross from the left with Neufville lurking at the back post, but the wideman rifled into the side-netting.

Alex Pattison, meanwhile, drilled a half-volley into the ground that Peacock-Farrell had to be alert to.