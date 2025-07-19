Birmingham City have loaned out former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old established himself between the Leeds sticks at a young age before being leapfrogged in the pecking order by Kiko Casilla.

He sealed a permanent move to Burnley in the summer of 2019 for a reported £2.5m, but did not find the regular minutes he wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A season-long loan move back to Yorkshire was sanctioned two years later, as Wednesday took advantage of his lack of action at Turf Moor.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was Leeds United's number one before the arrival of Kiko Casilla in January 2019. | Tony Johnson

He enjoyed a stellar season in S6 but did not return after the expiry of his loan deal, instead heading to Denmark for a loan spell at AGF.

Birmingham signed the Northern Ireland international on a permanent deal last summer but Peacock-Farrell again found himself playing second fiddle.

Loan move for Bailey Peacock-Farrell

He has now returned to League One following Birmingham’s promotion to the Championship, linking up with Blackpool for a season-long loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stopper said: “I’m really excited to get started as this season is going to be a brilliant challenge for me and I believe this club is going to do good things this year.

“Collectively, as a team, it looks like a great squad to be a part of.”

Tangerines boss Steve Bruce added: “Bailey arrives at the club with great pedigree, with nearly 50 international caps to his name.

“He is someone we were keen to get in ahead of the start of the start of the season, so to have got the deal over the line with two weeks to go is great news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In both Bailey and Franco [Ravizzoli], we have two goalkeepers who can compete and push one another which we believe is a real positive as we look ahead to the new season.”

Bailey Peacock-Farrell spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s need for minutes

A season of regular football could incredibly beneficial for Peacock-Farrell, who has had a stop-start career since his Elland Road exit.

He faces stiff competition at international level from Sheffield Wednesday prodigy Pierce Charles, therefore will need to show he can be his country’s number one with his club exploits.