Bradford City and Harrogate Town player ratings: One player stands out with an eight on derby day in League Two
Bradford City:
S Walker: Protected well in first half. Had to be alive in second. 6
Baldwin: Solid stuff. 7
Shepherd: Showed why he has been such a good signing. Strong defensive performance. Just one late error, but very good aside from that. 8
Crichlow: Steady on second league debut. 7
Halliday: Caused problems for Bilongo, although final ball le him down at times. 6
Pattison: Showcased his searing acceleration and drive against his former club. 7
Smallwood: Booking for a spot of dissent. 6
Wright: Full of threat and endeavour in first half in particular. 7
Sarcevic: A goal that a centre-forward would have been proud of. 7
Pointon: Superb assist for opener. Posed problems. 7
Kavanagh. Up for it, but forced off at the break after picking up a first-half issue when he was in clear discomfort. 6
Substitutes: Leigh (Kavanagh 46). Handed a role up top. 6
Mellon (Sarcevic 65) 6.
J Walker (Pointon 75) 6
Huntington (Crichlow 75) 7.
Johnson (Halliday 83) 6.
Not used: Hilton, Khela.
Harrogate Town
Belshaw: Spilled one first-half shot. 6
Sims: Hands full down his side at times. 5
O’Connor: More like himself in second half. 6
Moon: See above. 6
Bilongo: On a tightrope after first-half booking. 6
Cornelius: Little impact in first half, perked up a little after. 5
Morris: Couldn’t get into the game in first-half before improving. 6
Sutton: Up for the fight and one of Harrogate’s better performers in first half. 6
Taylor: Made little impression in first half, much better after. 6
Sanderson: Keen to impress against club he recently left. Slugged it out and spurned his second-half chance. 6
March: Went desperately close in second half when he posed issues. 7
Substitutes: Fox (Sutton 53). Made a difference on debut. Booked late on. 7
Cursons (Sanderson 66) 6.
Hill (Cornelius 66) 6.
Burrell (Bilongo 93).
Not used: Oxley, J Daly, Muldoon.