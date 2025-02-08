Bradford City and Harrogate Town player ratings: One player stands out with an eight on derby day in League Two

HERE are the Bradford City and Harrogate Town player ratings from Saturday lunch-time’s League Two derby at Valley Parade.

Bradford City:

S Walker: Protected well in first half. Had to be alive in second. 6

Baldwin: Solid stuff. 7

Bradford City's Jack Shepherd controls the ball ahead of Harrogate Town's Jasper Moon on derby day. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Shepherd: Showed why he has been such a good signing. Strong defensive performance. Just one late error, but very good aside from that. 8

Crichlow: Steady on second league debut. 7

Halliday: Caused problems for Bilongo, although final ball le him down at times. 6

Pattison: Showcased his searing acceleration and drive against his former club. 7

Bradford City's Calum Kavanagh sees his shot blocked by Harrogate Town's Jasper Moon. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Smallwood: Booking for a spot of dissent. 6

Wright: Full of threat and endeavour in first half in particular. 7

Sarcevic: A goal that a centre-forward would have been proud of. 7

Pointon: Superb assist for opener. Posed problems. 7

Kavanagh. Up for it, but forced off at the break after picking up a first-half issue when he was in clear discomfort. 6

Substitutes: Leigh (Kavanagh 46). Handed a role up top. 6

Mellon (Sarcevic 65) 6.

J Walker (Pointon 75) 6

Huntington (Crichlow 75) 7.

Johnson (Halliday 83) 6.

Not used: Hilton, Khela.

Harrogate Town

Belshaw: Spilled one first-half shot. 6

Sims: Hands full down his side at times. 5

O’Connor: More like himself in second half. 6

Moon: See above. 6

Bilongo: On a tightrope after first-half booking. 6

Cornelius: Little impact in first half, perked up a little after. 5

Morris: Couldn’t get into the game in first-half before improving. 6

Sutton: Up for the fight and one of Harrogate’s better performers in first half. 6

Taylor: Made little impression in first half, much better after. 6

Sanderson: Keen to impress against club he recently left. Slugged it out and spurned his second-half chance. 6

March: Went desperately close in second half when he posed issues. 7

Substitutes: Fox (Sutton 53). Made a difference on debut. Booked late on. 7

Cursons (Sanderson 66) 6.

Hill (Cornelius 66) 6.

Burrell (Bilongo 93).