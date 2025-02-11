Bradford City boss Graham Alexander hails a moment of 'pure quality' from Alex Pattison as home specialists reach new heights versus Accrington

GRAHAM ALEXANDER hailed a moment of ‘pure quality’ from Alex Pattison as the Bantams recorded an eighth home win on the spin for the first time in almost 71 years en route to a 1-0 Roses’ victory over Accrington at Valley Parade.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a filthy night, weather wise, a magnificent strike from distance from Pattison – an unstoppable drive high into the net on 20 minutes – settled the contest as City moved into the automatic promotion positions in League Two above Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers.

City’s home form is now the best in the division after a 12th victory in 16 matches – the club’s best record in a season since 2016. They have taken 39 points from a possible 48 and have registered four clean sheets on the trot in front of their own supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts were pushed all the way by lowly Stanley, who dominated spells of the second half in particular, with the hosts digging deep to secure their third consecutive 1-0 victory on home soil.

Bradford City chief Graham Alexander.

Alexander said: "That was a tough game and tough for both teams.

"It was a bit attritional with not many goalscoring opportunities for either team. I think both teams’ defensive records are good and strong and it was going to take probably a mistake or pure quality to win the game and in the end, it turned out to be pure quality.

“Velocity is a great word and it was an unbelievable strike and I think they have worked it well and it wasn’t something pre-planned. They saw an opportunity to work something and it was brilliant from those three players, Richie (Smallwood), Bobby (Pointon) and Patto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To still strike it in from 25 to 30 yards with that sort of technique, similar to his goal on the first day of the season, which also helped us win..And we have also won tonight with that.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander and his coaching team. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“You are going to get games throughout the season which you won’t remember, but you will remember that goal.