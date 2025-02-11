Bradford City boss Graham Alexander hails a moment of 'pure quality' from Alex Pattison as home specialists reach new heights versus Accrington
On a filthy night, weather wise, a magnificent strike from distance from Pattison – an unstoppable drive high into the net on 20 minutes – settled the contest as City moved into the automatic promotion positions in League Two above Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers.
City’s home form is now the best in the division after a 12th victory in 16 matches – the club’s best record in a season since 2016. They have taken 39 points from a possible 48 and have registered four clean sheets on the trot in front of their own supporters.
The hosts were pushed all the way by lowly Stanley, who dominated spells of the second half in particular, with the hosts digging deep to secure their third consecutive 1-0 victory on home soil.
Alexander said: "That was a tough game and tough for both teams.
"It was a bit attritional with not many goalscoring opportunities for either team. I think both teams’ defensive records are good and strong and it was going to take probably a mistake or pure quality to win the game and in the end, it turned out to be pure quality.
“Velocity is a great word and it was an unbelievable strike and I think they have worked it well and it wasn’t something pre-planned. They saw an opportunity to work something and it was brilliant from those three players, Richie (Smallwood), Bobby (Pointon) and Patto.
"To still strike it in from 25 to 30 yards with that sort of technique, similar to his goal on the first day of the season, which also helped us win..And we have also won tonight with that.
“You are going to get games throughout the season which you won’t remember, but you will remember that goal.
"His first touch sets him up really well and it was a good weight of pass from Bobby Pointon and he was able to take the touch out of his feet - as you can get closed down very quickly from defenders - and he hit it with pure venom. Fair play to Patto, it was a great strike.