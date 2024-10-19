Bradford City boss Graham Alexander was reminded of a famous Zinedine Zidane goal when Jack Shepherd struck against Gillingham.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two sides were level with half-time approaching when Shepherd rifled home a volley from the edge of the box.

It prove decisive, as the Bantams held on to secure a 2-1 win on home turf, their third successive victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander said: “When they see Jack’s name on the scoresheet, they’ll be expecting a header or a close-range finish.

“It was unbelievable technique, how he’s moved his feet to get back to be able to steady himself ready to hit the volley and it’s gone in the perfect place in the top corner.

Graham Alexander's Bradford City defeated Gillingham. | George Wood/Getty Images

“It reminded me of a goal scored in a Champions League final many years ago by Zidane. He might be living off that for a while. It was a goal worthy of winning any game.”

Shepherd joined Bradford on loan in the summer transfer window, moving across Yorkshire from League One outfit Barnsley.