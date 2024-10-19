Bradford City boss Graham Alexander makes Zinedine Zidane comparison following on-loan Barnsley man's goal
The two sides were level with half-time approaching when Shepherd rifled home a volley from the edge of the box.
It prove decisive, as the Bantams held on to secure a 2-1 win on home turf, their third successive victory.
Alexander said: “When they see Jack’s name on the scoresheet, they’ll be expecting a header or a close-range finish.
“It was unbelievable technique, how he’s moved his feet to get back to be able to steady himself ready to hit the volley and it’s gone in the perfect place in the top corner.
“It reminded me of a goal scored in a Champions League final many years ago by Zidane. He might be living off that for a while. It was a goal worthy of winning any game.”
Shepherd joined Bradford on loan in the summer transfer window, moving across Yorkshire from League One outfit Barnsley.
He has now made six consecutive league starts for the Bantams, who have risen to fifth in the League Two table.
