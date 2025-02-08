Bradford City boss Graham Alexander on 'magnificent' Antoni Sarcevic moment plus an update on Callum Kavanagh after Harrogate Town derby

GRAHAM Alexander praised the magnificence of Antoni Sarcevic’s match-winning strike after just 82 seconds as Bradford City secured a seventh home win in a row for the first time since May 2016 in a 1-0 derby victory over League Two rivals Harrogate Town.

Sarcevic netted with a brilliant header in a first half when City dominated and hinted at more goals, only to fail to add to their advantage and be forced to dig in more on the restart, with the visitors producing a much-improved performance.

City held firm and moved up to fourth in the table ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.

Alexander, whose side welcome Accrington on Tuesday, said: “Bobby sits a great ball up and it was a fantastic header. The movement in the box was great and Brad has come in at the far post as well and the header was magnificent and better than I first thought after seeing it again. I thought it was closer in.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander, pictured during the League Two derby win over Harrogate Town. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"It was a really good first-half to be honest. I thought we were excellent. We just needed a second goal to justify our dominance in the first half.

"In the second half, it was a very transitional game. We didn’t have any control over it really. We had moments where we could have been better on counter-attacks and then moments in the final third and the game was on a knife-edge in the last 15 to 20 minutes because of the scoreline and they were obviously chasing that equaliser and putting us under a lot of pressure in our final third.

"To be fair to our players, we haven’t conceded an effort on target in the second goal, but there were a few moments where we could have done better.

"We deserved a second goal, but you have to understand that we still have to do the same things. We became a little bit passive in our passing and not asking the questions we did in the first 25 minutes. But you go through spells like that in games.

Bradford City's Antoni Sarevic celebrates his goal against Harrogate Town with Bobby Pointon. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"It can’t just be attack after attack, I get that. But when we have the opportunity, we have to try and take that because we want to be an attacking team and create pressure on the opponent.

“We.lost the second half on that side of it as we didn’t look after the ball well enough.”

The one downer for City saw Callum Kavanagh exit the fra with an Achilles issue at the interval on a day when Romoney Crichlow made a second league ‘debut’ for the Bantams.

The City chief added: “There was a challenge from the centre-half who has come right down the back of Kav’s Achilles and he was down for a minute or so.