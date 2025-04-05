Graham Alexander has challenged his Bradford City players to replicate their home form on the road.

The Bantams have tasted defeat in the league at home just once in 2025, but have had stumbles away from Valley Parade.

After their 4-1 rout of Colchester United, Alexander’s men picked up just one point across trips to Accrington Stanley.

Bradford roared back with a 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra, a result that took them to the top of the League Two table, and the Bantams have now been set a challenge by their boss.

“It was more like us,” he said. “I felt we let ourselves down on Tuesday, in the first half especially.

“I have to take that on the chin, we didn't play like us. It's me that sets the team up and our shape and I have to keep reminding people of that. We did that on Wednesday and Friday, about what our identity is as a team. We had to show that today and we did it from minute one.

Graham Alexander's Bradford City put Crewe Alexandra to the sword. | George Wood/Getty Images

“There is a challenge for us that we have to look like us away from home as well. It's something we're constantly looking at.

“It's a weird one because from Tuesday, we're trying to correct our performance for today, but we're playing at home today. How much do we focus on it? We have to look at it because we can't just ignore the difference.

“There's generally a difference between home and away but not as significant as it is now. It's no good me just ignoring it and talking about today - we have to take that game away from home. Whether it's successful or not, we have to look like us.”

Four substitutions were made but the Bantams do not have any serious injury concerns. Neill Byrne and Alex Pattison left the pitch moving gingerly but Alexander has allayed fears.

“Byrne just got a stiff groin,” he said. “He was disappointed to come off but I thought the message was all lost that he had to come off.

