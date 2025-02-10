Bradford City boss hails Barnsley FC loanee as Harrogate Town rival is left to rue 'dopey start' on League Two derby day

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander took time to praise middle man Jack Shepherd - who did his bit to help the Bantams record a seventh consecutive home win for the first time in just under nine years.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender produced another orderly performance against Harrogate Town, with Alexander admitting he was relieved to have negotiated an extension to his season-long loan last month from Barnsley, with a potential January clause inserted into his original deal.

Alexander, whose side are up to fourth place and will move into the automatic promotion places if they beat Accrington on Tuesday night, said: "That’s why we were really keen to keep him in January because there was a potential of him going back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know he gives us the opportunity of playing him on the left side or in the middle. I think he’s grown, he’s looked more assured in the middle.

Bradford City's Jack Shepherd nips in front of Harrogate Town rival Jasper Moon on Saturday. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"It’s put a bit more responsibility on his shoulders and he’s taken to that - being that middle guy.

"Jack’s a young player that is absolutely fearless. He’s just had a lapse of concentration earlier in the season, but he’s worked hard to get that out of his game and be more consistent in his decisions."

Harrogate Town chief Simon Weaver was pleased with his side’s second half response against City, but was ultimately left to rue a ‘dopey’ start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weaver added: "It was a very tight game that was settled from a moment of quality. We switched off in the first 90 seconds but it was a good finish by Sarcevic, which he’s renowned for arriving late in the box.