Bradford City boss hails Barnsley FC loanee as Harrogate Town rival is left to rue 'dopey start' on League Two derby day
The defender produced another orderly performance against Harrogate Town, with Alexander admitting he was relieved to have negotiated an extension to his season-long loan last month from Barnsley, with a potential January clause inserted into his original deal.
Alexander, whose side are up to fourth place and will move into the automatic promotion places if they beat Accrington on Tuesday night, said: "That’s why we were really keen to keep him in January because there was a potential of him going back.
"We know he gives us the opportunity of playing him on the left side or in the middle. I think he’s grown, he’s looked more assured in the middle.
"It’s put a bit more responsibility on his shoulders and he’s taken to that - being that middle guy.
"Jack’s a young player that is absolutely fearless. He’s just had a lapse of concentration earlier in the season, but he’s worked hard to get that out of his game and be more consistent in his decisions."
Harrogate Town chief Simon Weaver was pleased with his side’s second half response against City, but was ultimately left to rue a ‘dopey’ start.
Weaver added: "It was a very tight game that was settled from a moment of quality. We switched off in the first 90 seconds but it was a good finish by Sarcevic, which he’s renowned for arriving late in the box.
"We showed good resilience after that dopey start. We grew in stature and pinned them back in the second half, but we didn’t have our moment in front of goal.”