Bradford City central defender handed Northern Ireland under-19 call-up ahead of European tournament

TEENAGE Bradford City centre-half George Goodman has called up by Northern Ireland to represent the nation at the forthcoming Under-19 European Championships.

The second year academy scholar, who played in the second half of City’s pre-season friendly at Chorley last weekend, travelled to Northern Ireland on Tuesday to link up with the squad.

Fellow academy products Max Murray and Leon Brooks also featured in the warm-up game in Lancashire.

Northern Ireland played Turkey in a warm-up fixture on Thursday afternoon and start their campaign against Ukraine in Larne on Monday evening, with the game kicking off at 7pm.

Bradford City teenager George Goodman, pictured in action in the recent friendly at Chorley. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.