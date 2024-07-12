Bradford City central defender handed Northern Ireland under-19 call-up ahead of European tournament
The second year academy scholar, who played in the second half of City’s pre-season friendly at Chorley last weekend, travelled to Northern Ireland on Tuesday to link up with the squad.
Fellow academy products Max Murray and Leon Brooks also featured in the warm-up game in Lancashire.
Northern Ireland played Turkey in a warm-up fixture on Thursday afternoon and start their campaign against Ukraine in Larne on Monday evening, with the game kicking off at 7pm.
Goodman and his team-mates face Italy on Thursday, July 18 and then play Norway on Sunday, July 21 with both games getting under way at 7pm as Northern Ireland aim to secure qualification to the knock-out phases.
