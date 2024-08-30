Bradford City have concluded their deadline day business with the loan signing of Jay Benn from Lincoln City.

The move is something of a homecoming for Benn, who was born in Bradford but cut his teeth at with Yorkshire neighbours FC Halifax Town. He earned a move to the EFL in 2022, when the Imps secured his signature.

After loan stints at Bohemians and Solihull Moors, Benn has been given a chance to impress in League Two with the Bantams. An attacking right-back by trade, Benn has signed on a season-long loan deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I am buzzing. It is late at night and quite dark out here at Valley Parade, but I am glad to get it over the line. This morning I got a sniff of it, but it has been back and forth waiting. As soon as you get the call, you come down, no matter what the time is, as long as it is before 11pm.

Bradford City have added Jay Benn to their ranks late in the summer window. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“I am an energetic right-back. I want to play forward and get balls into the box. I am hardworking, and will leave everything out on that pitch. I have got mates who are big Bradford City fans. The stadium is huge, the fanbase is massive and I know this club wants to achieve big things. To be a part of that would be great.”

Bantams boss Graham Alexander added: “Jay has come in to add competition in the wing-back position. He has got great athleticism and pace, and we are delighted to bring him on board. I am sure he will add real value to our team, and enjoy his time with us.”