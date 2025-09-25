'I'm surprised' - Bradford City admission made by ex-Bantam after electric start to League One season
Graham Alexander’s side were promoted from League Two last season, sneaking into the top three with a late winner against Fleetwood Town.
Consolidation is generally the aim post-promotion, but Bradford have hit the ground running in the third tier and soared to the summit.
After six wins, two draws and one defeat across nine games, the Bantams are the league leaders.
Don Goodman’s Bradford City assessment
Goodman told Football League World: “I think most people are going to be shocked at the incredible start Bradford City have made.
"So for them to come up to League One and start the way they have is just incredible, really. And it's the goals, they're scoring for fun at the top-end of the pitch, all the forwards are well off the mark now.
"They've generated, according to Opta, the highest xG which means they're creating the most chances. It's all looking good. I'm surprised but long may it continue.”
Bradford City’s Carabao Cup exploits
Bradford also enjoyed an impressive run in the Carabao Cup and set up a glamour tie with Newcastle United by eliminating Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers.
Alexander’s men put on a valiant display at St James’ Park but found Newcastle’s Premier League quality too strong to overcome.
After the defeat, Alexander said: “The biggest thing is holding our heads high, making sure we commit to the game, which we did.
“We came up against a top opponent and they punished us with real quality. But the players kept in the game, stayed in it, scored a fantastic goal, gave our supporters something to cheer about.
“We also understand that we're not going to face Newcastle every week, so we're not going to be despondent. I think it was a great game for us and a great reward for what we've already done in the Cup, beating two Championship clubs away from home.”
Bradford will return to action on Saturday (September 27), hosting Blackpool at the University of Bradford Stadium.