Supercomputer predicts League One table after Bradford City boost and Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers & Huddersfield Town blows

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:20 BST

Bradford City were celebrating at the weekend - but Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United were not.

Graham Alexander’s men have enjoyed a stunning start to the League One season, maintaining their momentum after escaping the fourth tier last term.

Cardiff City hosted the Bantams at the weekend but were put to the sword, losing 3-1 after goals from Tommy Leigh, Antoni Sarcevic and Josh Neufville.

Huddersfield were fancied to beat Burton Albion at home, but were held to a goalless draw at the Accu Stadium.

Doncaster, meanwhile, were beaten 2-1 on home turf by AFC Wimbledon despite taking the lead through Owen Bailey. Barnsley also tasted defeat, conceding deep into stoppage time to lose 1-0 away at Blackpool.

Matt Hamshaw has had a difficult start to his Rotherham United reign and saw his side’s woes continued with a 1-0 home loss to Stockport County.

Elsewhere, Bolton Wanderers thumped Wigan Athletic and Lincoln City heaped misery on Luton Town. Port Vale edged past Mansfield Town, while Peterborough United’s resurgence continued with a 1-0 win away at Plymouth Argyle.

Stevenage defeated Exeter City, Port Vale saw off Mansfield Town and Michael Duff kicked off his Wycombe Wanderers reign with a 2-0 victory over Northampton Town.

Following the latest round of results, here is a look at the Opta supercomputer’s new prediction for how the final League One table will look.

Here is how Opta's supercomputer expects the final League One table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts League One table

Here is how Opta's supercomputer expects the final League One table to look. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Expected points: 47.9

2. 24. Burton Albion

Expected points: 47.9 | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Expected points: 50.31

3. 23. Exeter City

Expected points: 50.31 | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Expected points: 50.68

4. 22. Peterborough United

Expected points: 50.68 | Francois Nel/Getty Images

