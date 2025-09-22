Graham Alexander’s men have enjoyed a stunning start to the League One season, maintaining their momentum after escaping the fourth tier last term.

Cardiff City hosted the Bantams at the weekend but were put to the sword, losing 3-1 after goals from Tommy Leigh, Antoni Sarcevic and Josh Neufville.

Huddersfield were fancied to beat Burton Albion at home, but were held to a goalless draw at the Accu Stadium.

Doncaster, meanwhile, were beaten 2-1 on home turf by AFC Wimbledon despite taking the lead through Owen Bailey. Barnsley also tasted defeat, conceding deep into stoppage time to lose 1-0 away at Blackpool.

Matt Hamshaw has had a difficult start to his Rotherham United reign and saw his side’s woes continued with a 1-0 home loss to Stockport County.

Elsewhere, Bolton Wanderers thumped Wigan Athletic and Lincoln City heaped misery on Luton Town. Port Vale edged past Mansfield Town, while Peterborough United’s resurgence continued with a 1-0 win away at Plymouth Argyle.

Stevenage defeated Exeter City and Michael Duff kicked off his Wycombe Wanderers reign with a 2-0 victory over Northampton Town.

Following the latest round of results, here is a look at the Opta supercomputer’s new prediction for how the final League One table will look.