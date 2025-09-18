Former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff is reportedly set to land the Wycombe Wanderers job.

The Chairboys have become the first club to sack a head coach in League One this season, parting with Mike Dodds and first-team coach Pete Shuttleworth.

Dodds only landed the job in February, having previously had three spells in temporary charge of Sunderland.

However, after overseeing just one win across eight league games, Dodds has been given his marching orders.

Michael Duff spent the 2022/23 season in charge of Barnsley. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

In a statement, the club said: “Wycombe Wanderers have today parted company with head coach Mike Dodds and first-team coach Pete Shuttleworth.

“The board has reluctantly taken this decision, and the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Mike and Pete for their hard work and efforts during their time with Wycombe Wanderers, and wish them every success for the future.”

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Wycombe are set to install Duff as the new manager at Adams Park.

Posting on X, O’Rourke said: “Former Huddersfield boss Michael Duff is set to be named the new Wycombe manager.”

Duff has been unemployed since March, when he was dismissed by Huddersfield with the club’s League One promotion push faltering.

Michael Duff's Huddersfield Town reign lasted less than a year. | George Wood/Getty Images

The 47-year-old also counts Barnsley among his former clubs, having led the Reds to the League One play-off final in 2023.

Duff was widely praised for the job he had done at Oakwell, but left after one season to take the reins at Swansea City.

His time in Wales proved short-lived and a return to Yorkshire materialised when Huddersfield appointed him last summer.

When Duff was axed by the Terriers in March, the club’s owner Kevin Nagle said: “This is not a decision that I have taken lightly. I really like Michael as a person and I know how diligently he has worked for the club since he was appointed as head coach in the summer, so we’ve all been desperate for him to succeed.

“However, our results on the pitch since the turn of the year have simply not been good enough. It is true that we’ve had an unprecedented injury situation to contend with, particularly recently, but I believe that the resources we have available are capable of more than the four wins we’ve registered in our last 15 games.