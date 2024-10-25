Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town's League Two rivals Swindon Town have axed Mark Kennedy as head coach.

Kennedy took the reins at the County Ground in May, penning a two-year contract. It marked a return to management for the 48-year-old, who had been dismissed by Lincoln City in October 2023.

However, Swindon sit 22nd in the League Two table after just two wins in 11 games. A 2-1 defeat to Salford City in midweek proved to be the final straw and Swindon are now hunting for a new boss.

A club statement read: “Swindon Town Football Club have parted company with head coach Mark Kennedy.

Mark Kennedy's Swindon Town departure has been confirmed. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

“Marcus Bignot, Steve Mildenhall and Gavin Gunning will continue in their current positions, with all three first-team coaches in place to oversee this weekend's game against Gillingham.

“Everyone at Swindon Town Football Club would like to express their appreciation to Mark for his commitment and hard work during his time with the club and wish him all the best in the future.

“A further update on the club's new head coach will be provided at the earliest opportunity.”