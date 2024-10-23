Supercomputer predicts how League Two promotion race will unfold for Bradford City, Chesterfield, Doncaster Rovers, Notts County and MK Dons

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 16:35 BST
Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town were among the League Two clubs who endured frustration last night (October 22).

Graham Alexander’s Bantams had been on a three-match winning run but saw their streak brought to an end by Cheltenham Town. Neill Byrne had Bradford ahead within eight minutes but the opener was cancelled out by Luke Young.

Doncaster, meanwhile, were favoured as the hosts and the higher-ranked side when Bromley arrived in South Yorkshire. Despite enjoying the lion’s share of possession and registering 22 shots, Rovers fell to a 1-0 defeat.

The players felt the wrath of Grant McCann, who has warned they risk falling short of their goals if they do not develop a ruthless edge.

Harrogate were also on home turf as they hosted Port Vale, but Ruari Paton’s second-half goal condemned the Sulphurites to a 1-0 defeat.

Elsewhere, Barrow and Notts County played out a 1-1 draw and AFC Wimbledon cruised past Morecambe. Chesterfield were held to a 1-1 draw by Colchester United, while Crewe Alexandra overcame Fleetwood Town and Newport County saw off Gillingham.

Milton Keynes Dons were victorious against Accrington Stanley, Salford City edge past Swindon Town and Grimsby Town clinched three points at the expense of Tranmere Rovers. Walsall had just 34 per cent of possession against Carlisle United, yet still registered a 3-1 win.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final League Two table

Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Predicted points: 37

2. 24. Carlisle United

Photo: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Predicted points: 39

3. 23. Morecambe

Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Predicted points: 40

4. 22. Swindon Town

Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

