Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann wants more 'killers' as he issues stern warning to squad after Bromley loss

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 09:55 BST
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has warned his side they risk falling short of their goals if they do not develop a ruthless edge.

Newly-promoted Bromley visited South Yorkshire last night (October 22), escaping with a 1-0 win courtesy of a first-half Ben Thompson goal.

The hosts enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and registered 22 shots, but failed to get the better of Ravens goalkeeper Grant Smith once.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McCann said: “I said it two or three weeks ago but we haven’t got enough ruthless edge and we haven’t got enough killers at the minute. That’s really annoying for me because there’s no point in creating all those chances if you don’t score any of them.

“We might float around the top six or seven in this league with that way we’re going at the minute but nothing much more than that.”

Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Bromley.Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Bromley.
Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Bromley. | Bruce Rollinson

It was a familiar story of frustration for Doncaster, who have failed to capitalise on their control of games on more than one occasion.

McCann said: “It’s even more frustrating because it’s happened to us a few times now. Against Crewe, Morecambe, Harrogate – we just don’t take the game when we have the chances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That’s happened to us again. Have the players got it in them? I don’t know. I’ve asked that question of them after this game.

“It doesn’t seem like we’re making the runs we need, putting our bodies on the line to score the goal. We need to be better than that.”

Related topics:BromleyGrant McCann

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice