Bradford City boss Graham Alexander has explained the reason behind his on-pitch argument with midfielder Tommy Leigh.

There were celebrations on the pitch after Bradford’s 1-0 win over Blackpool, but eagle-eyed supporters spotted an argument between Alexander and Leigh.

Footage of the seemingly heated conversation quickly circulated on social media, prompting fans to speculate over the reason for it.

According to Alexander, the argument stemmed from Leigh kicking a water bottle.

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander saw his side defeat Blackpool on home turf. | George Wood/Getty Images

Argument explained

He said: “I had an argument with Tommy. He kicked a bottle when he came off the pitch and I didn’t like it, I thought it was disrespectful.

“But he was saying ‘I was raging with myself because I didn’t play very well, I was angry at myself’. I went ‘okay, right’. That was it. You know, grown adults and all that sort of thing. If I’ve got something to say, I’ll say it to the player, but if they explain it, that’s it, I trust them.”

Leigh had a tough afternoon against the Tangerines and was substituted in the 54th minute, seeing Alex Pattison take his place.

Bradford City midfielder Tommy Leigh had a tough afternoon against Blackpool. | George Wood/Getty Images

Tommy Leigh frustration

Alexander said: “I think he was frustrated with his own performance, but he didn’t need to be. He’s had a tough week, as in output and certainly on Wednesday [against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup], playing every minute in midfield, which is going to tire anyone out.

“I think a little bit of fatigue kicked in and just a couple of loose passes. It was the right decision taking him off. He tells me he was just frustrated with his own performance and I’ll take it because I trust him.”

The argument did not take the shine off another positive afternoon at the University of Bradford Stadium, which has become a fortress for the Bantams.