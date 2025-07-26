Leyton Orient have signed defender Tayo Adaramola on loan from Crystal Palace following his spell at Bradford City.

The 21-year-old was borrowed by the Bantams in February and proved to be a shrewd addition to Graham Alexander’s squad.

He impressed over the course of his 16 outings, helping Bradford clinch promotion from League Two on the final day of the season.

After a brief return to his parent club, Adaramola has been lined up with a new temporary home for the 2025/26 campaign.

Tayo Adaramola impressed on loan at Bradford City last term. | Tony Johnson

Tayo Adaramola’s new temporary home

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has been loaned to Orient and is due to remain at Brisbane Road for the duration of the season ahead.

He has become the club’s ninth signing of the summer, with the O’s eyeing promotion after play-off final heartbreak in May.

After putting pen to paper, Adaramola said: "I'm excited and over the moon to be here. I can't wait to get going. I learnt of the interest a while ago, and spoke to the gaffer and Martin Ling (director of football) and we spoke about how I can help the team and how we can push forwards.

"I'm a left-back/left wing-back, and the manager said he wants me to be myself and he's watched me for a while now.

“I had a great time at Bradford last season, and I want to push on and achieve similar things here. I got my confidence back whilst playing there and it showed on the pitch."

Tayo Adaramola has again been loaned out by Crystal Palace. | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Another loan move for Tayo Adaramola

The move marks Adaramola’s fifth temporary move away from Selhurst Park, having represented Coventry City, RWC Molenbeek and Stockport County before his Bantams switch.

Orient boss Richie Wellens said: "Tayo has had a few loans away from Palace now, and he comes here with real pedigree.

“In his first loan at Coventry, he showed the potential of what he's capable of. We played against him last year whilst he was at Stockport, and in the second half of the season, he had a superb loan at Bradford.

"He dealt with the pressure of Bradford's run in excellently, and for me, he was one of their best performers. He's a proper athlete, gives us a huge amount of pace, and we think we can develop him. He's a different profile of full-back to what we already have, and I think he can add a lot to our squad."

Long-term admiration

The club’s director of football Martin Ling added: "Tayo has been someone we identified a while back as a player we would love to get in and join what we are building.

“He's athletic, quick, strong on the ball and offers us something different in that full-back role. He was a really important player for Bradford last season as they achieved promotion - and we've beaten a lot of clubs to secure his signature.

