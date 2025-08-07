Bradford City announce departure of ex-Leeds United and Preston North End defender Paul Huntington
The 37-year-old was recruited by the Bantams in October, penning a short-term deal running until January that was later extended until the end of the season.
His move marked a return to Yorkshire, 14 years after he left Leeds for Stockport County.
The experience of the former Preston North End man proved invaluable as the Bantams pushed for promotion from League Two.
He proved to be a popular member of the squad and his solidity came in handy to get Bradford over the line.
Huntington was invited back for pre-season training at the end of the campaign, but will not be representing the Bantams in League One.
Paul Huntington exit
A club statement read: “Paul Huntington departs the club as a promotion winner. Thank you for everything, Hunts. Wishing you all the best for your future.”
Huntington, meanwhile, has issued a farewell statement via Instagram.
He said: “Thanks to everyone at Bradford City for the last 10 months or so, it's been a joy to be a part of.
“A brilliant club with a lot of good people in place, [I] wish you the best for this season and moving forward.”
The veteran has left having racked up a total of 21 appearances for the Bantams.
Another exit at Valley Parade
Bradford have also confirmed the loan departure of young forward Harry Ibbotson, who has linked up with non-league outfit Chorley.
The Magpies compete in the National League North, on the sixth rung of the English football ladder, and will have the services of Ibbotson for a month.
The 19-year-old made his senior debut for Bradford last term, appearing against Birmingham City in the semi-final of the Vertu Trophy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.