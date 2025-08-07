Bradford City have confirmed the departure of former Leeds United and Preston North End defender Paul Huntington.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old was recruited by the Bantams in October, penning a short-term deal running until January that was later extended until the end of the season.

His move marked a return to Yorkshire, 14 years after he left Leeds for Stockport County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experience of the former Preston North End man proved invaluable as the Bantams pushed for promotion from League Two.

He proved to be a popular member of the squad and his solidity came in handy to get Bradford over the line.

Huntington was invited back for pre-season training at the end of the campaign, but will not be representing the Bantams in League One.

Paul Huntington helped Bradford City seal promotion from League Two last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Paul Huntington exit

A club statement read: “Paul Huntington departs the club as a promotion winner. Thank you for everything, Hunts. Wishing you all the best for your future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huntington, meanwhile, has issued a farewell statement via Instagram.

He said: “Thanks to everyone at Bradford City for the last 10 months or so, it's been a joy to be a part of.

“A brilliant club with a lot of good people in place, [I] wish you the best for this season and moving forward.”

The veteran has left having racked up a total of 21 appearances for the Bantams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford City clinched promotion to League One on the final day of the 2024/25 season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Another exit at Valley Parade

Bradford have also confirmed the loan departure of young forward Harry Ibbotson, who has linked up with non-league outfit Chorley.

The Magpies compete in the National League North, on the sixth rung of the English football ladder, and will have the services of Ibbotson for a month.