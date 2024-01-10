Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis is reportedly expected to join Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has been first-choice stopper at Valley Parade since joining from Southampton in 2022. He has not missed a single league game for the Bantams this season, making a total of 26 appearances in the fourth tier.

However, according to the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan, he could be set to depart West Yorkshire. Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Keegan said: “Bit of lower league transfer info - Bradford City's number one Harry Lewis expected to sign for Carlisle today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Viewed by some as best in League 2. Undisclosed fee. Carlisle having a go.”

Harry Lewis has been a mainstay between the Bradford City sticks. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

He was an unused substitute in Bradford’s recent EFL Trophy win over Derby County, as veteran stopper Colin Doyle started between the sticks.

Bradford have underwhelmed in League Two this season and their sluggish start to the campaign led to the sacking of Mark Hughes. There have been promising signs under his successor, Graham Alexander, but the club have been dogged by inconsistency.

Carlisle have struggled themselves and currently sit 23rd in the League One table. Only Fleetwood Town, who recently appointed Charlie Adam as their third manager of the season, sit below the Cumbrians.