Bradford City regular 'expected' to join Carlisle United for undisclosed fee
The 26-year-old has been first-choice stopper at Valley Parade since joining from Southampton in 2022. He has not missed a single league game for the Bantams this season, making a total of 26 appearances in the fourth tier.
However, according to the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan, he could be set to depart West Yorkshire. Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Keegan said: “Bit of lower league transfer info - Bradford City's number one Harry Lewis expected to sign for Carlisle today.
"Viewed by some as best in League 2. Undisclosed fee. Carlisle having a go.”
He was an unused substitute in Bradford’s recent EFL Trophy win over Derby County, as veteran stopper Colin Doyle started between the sticks.
Bradford have underwhelmed in League Two this season and their sluggish start to the campaign led to the sacking of Mark Hughes. There have been promising signs under his successor, Graham Alexander, but the club have been dogged by inconsistency.
Carlisle have struggled themselves and currently sit 23rd in the League One table. Only Fleetwood Town, who recently appointed Charlie Adam as their third manager of the season, sit below the Cumbrians.
It was Carlisle who crushed Bradford’s promotion dream last season, overcoming the Bantams in the semi-finals of the League Two play-offs.