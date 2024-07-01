Charlie Wyke has quelled speculation regarding a return to Bradford City by joining Carlisle United.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a productive 18 months at Valley Parade, scoring 23 goals in 62 appearances between January 2017 and August 2018. When he was released by Wigan Athletic at the end of last season, talk of a potential return to West Yorkshire followed.

However, he has instead linked up with League Two side Carlisle United, who suffered relegation from League One last season. He has penned a two-year deal and been handed the number 10 shirt at Brunton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although he has not become a Bantam once again, the move does not mark a reunion for Wyke. He represented Carlisle between 2015 and 2017 before moving to Valley Parade.

Charlie Wyke had been linked with a return to Bradford City. Image: Ian Walton/Getty Images

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson said: "As you can imagine, I'm absolutely delighted to get Charlie back into the club. It's something that has been talked about for a while. We tried to get him to come to us in January but he wanted to stay at the highest level he could and ended up going to the Championship.

"We've been talking on and off during summer, but like all players, Charlie wanted to wait and see what other offers he got. It was clear there were other clubs at a higher level who were keen but he is excited to come back and help take us forward again. We're delighted to have him in with us.

"Everyone can see from his record that he is a proven goal scorer and we're all really looking forward to working with him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad