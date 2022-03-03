Bradford City set for double injury boost ahead of Swindon Town clash

Pereira has yet to feature for Bradford since joining the club on loan from Luton Town in January while Walker has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since February 12.

Bantams boss Mark Hughes will not rush Walker back into action, however, and may not risk him against Swindon.

“Jamie’s progressing very well. He’s had a couple of sessions," said Hughes.

MANAGER: Bradford boss Mark Hughes. Picture: PA Wire.

“We’ll obviously make a decision but it might be a little bit too soon this weekend. We’ll see how he is.

“We’ve introduced him slowly this week and thankfully he hasn’t had a reaction as yet.”

He continued: “We’ll be cautious with all players coming back from injury because we obviously don’t want them to re-injure themselves by virtue of doing too much too soon. We’ll look after them.

“The rest of the group is reasonably sound. There are obviously a number still in the treatment room but we’ll get them back as soon as we can.”

BACK IN TRAINING: Jamie Walker. Picture: Getty Images.

New boss Hughes has had a full week to work with his players as City look to end a run of four-straight defeats.

Swindon are waiting on the fitness of Harry McKirdy as they prepare for their trip to Yorkshire.

The 24-year-old forward scored the opener in their 2-1 defeat to Salford last weekend but was brought off 10 minutes later after he rolled his ankle.

On-loan Aston Villa striker Louie Barry will be checked on after he also suffered an ankle injury in the same game.