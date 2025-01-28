Bradford City take pride of place in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week with four player votes, closely followed by Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City, who both recorded tremendous away wins.

Five teams are represented in the side and deciding upon the manager was a particularly tough challenge.

Here’s our line-up. Feel free to disagree.

Goalkeeper

Sam Walker (Bradford City)

Fine penalty save rounded off an excellent day for the cock-a-hoop Bantams.

Defence

Jamie Sterry (Doncaster Rovers)

Pick of the bunch for Rovers, who ended their Harrogate hoodoo in the nick of time.

Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

A night for defenders at Turf Moor and Rodon did what he does better than most.

Max Lowe (Sheffield Wednesday)

Unheralded success story for the Owls this term and has been wonderfully consistent. Superb again at QPR.

Cody Drameh (Hull City)

Took care of Sam McCallum adeptly and was part of a stunning team performance from Hull City, who showed the glorious unpredictability of the Championship at Sheffield United's expense.

Cody Drameh shone for Hull City against Sheffield United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Defensive midfield

Richie Smallwood (Bradford City)

Oiled the wheels at the base of midfield as the Bantams produced their best display of the season against League Two leaders Walsall.

Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

Class and leadership as the Owls claimed a big three points at form side Rangers.

Attacking midfield

Non-stop performance after coming in from the cold to excel at Loftus Road, scoring his first goal of the campaign on just his second league start.

Michael Smith and Callum Paterson were on target for Sheffield Wednesday. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Arguably the form player of League Two at the minute with his drive, energy and personality summed up by his fine goal at Valley Parade.

Antoni Sarcevic (Bradford City)

Celebrated becoming a dad again with a thumping strike against Walsall. One of several Bantams players who are enjoying themselves immensely at present.

Forward

Matt Crooks (Hull City)

Back with a bang with the ex-Boro and Rotherham favourite scoring a sublime strike to set Hull on their way at Bramall Lane.