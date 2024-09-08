For too long, Bradford City’s home ground has felt like an albatross.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Bradford Stadium, more commonly known as Valley Parade, is a giant in League Two with a capacity of nearly 25,000.

Fans who pack the stands create a noise arguably unlike anything else in the division, yet the Bantams have too often crumbled in the cauldron of atmosphere rather than thrived in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting with Carlisle United was an ideal yardstick for how Graham Alexander’s current crop can handle the grand stage.

Bradford City showed how Valley Parade can be a handy tool. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

There was hostility from the get-go, with the clubs having developed something of a rivalry in recent years. They were meeting for the first time since Carlisle dumped Bradford out of the League Two play-offs in May 2023.

With players in both sides taking on a former club, storylines fuelling the drama were seemingly endless. Past Bradford sides may have been struck by stage fright, but there appears to be a steeliness to the current group.

Bantams boss Alexander said: “We know what we're going to face at Valley Parade, week in, week out. We know the type of game, the type of tactics, the type of situation, the type of atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought the atmosphere was absolutely amazing today. The players responded to that, but had a good control, for large parts, of their emotions and their decisions. It's a big part of it. It's a big monkey on everyone's backs. I believe we've made good strides on it.”

There was even a swaggering villain element to the Bantams in the theatre of antagonism, as former Cumbrian Andy Cook opened the scoring within two minutes.

Former Bradford stopper Harry Lewis was greeted with a chorus of boos as he played out to Jon Mellish, who had his pocket picked by the vibrant Jamie Walker.

The ball was put on a plate for Cook, who slid it past his former teammate to send the home supporters into an early frenzy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the factors at play may have made something theatrical of the encounter, it played out as more of a boxing match than a production. Neither side ever really felt in control, instead trading blows in a frantic, back-and-forth manner.

Both goalkeepers were kept busy and although Sam Walker made a string of impressive saves, it was a blunder from the stopper that put Carlisle back on level terms.

It felt like a make-or-break moment in the game. The hosts could either allow themselves to be shaken and woken up by the equaliser or let it eat away at them.

Step forward, Andy Cook. The talismanic frontman was a persistent thorn in the side of his former club, bullying defenders as he led the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bullet of a header back across goal rendered Lewis helpless and restored the Bantams lead.

Alexander said: “We know what we have in Cooky, if we can get him into the right areas, and we can get the right deliveries in there as well, [and] Cooky understands what kind of players we have in the team, where they're going to put the ball. I think he's getting better at that.

"I thought him and Olly [Sanderson] worked exceptionally hard. I had to take them off basically through work ethic. They absolutely ran their lungs out.”

Bradford and Carlisle’s rivalry may be an unconventional one, but there is something undeniably enticing about non-traditional rivalries. They feel raw and there was added spirit to the celebrations in both sections of the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big occasions have rarely proved fruitful for Bradford in recent years. An early meeting with a struggling Carlisle is not quite the play-offs but there was plenty of added spice and the Cumbrians do posses quality.

There will be be sterner tests but Bradford’s ability to soak in the atmosphere rather than drown in it is a good omen.

He said: “We're not at the level where we don't have to compete. We talk about the best teams in the land, Manchester City and Liverpool, they're the fiercest competitors.

"We can't just rest on the quality we've got. They know football's a physical sport and it's a competitive sport. If you don't do that, then you can get beat by anyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford City: Walker, Diabate, Kelly, Byrne; Halliday, Walker, Smallwood, Oduor, Wright; Cook, Sanderson.

Unused substitutes: Doyle, Benn, Smith.

Carlisle United: Lewis, Davies, Thomas (Lavelle 61), Mellish, Williams (Harper 11); Neal (Armstrong 76), Vela; Sadi, Biggins, Jones (McGeouch 76); Wyke.

Unused substitutes: Breeze, Barclay, O’Donoghue.