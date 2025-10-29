Exclusive:Stephen Warnock's reason for keeping 'extra close eye' on Bradford City as 'interesting' signing pinpointed

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 29th Oct 2025, 13:25 GMT
Stephen Warnock was given reasons to keep an “extra close eye” on former club Bradford City over the summer.

The retired left-back’s two loan spells at Bradford bookended his career, as he started and finished at Valley Parade.

Warnock was loaned to the Bantams by Liverpool in 2002 and it was in West Yorkshire he first experienced senior football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over 15 years later, he returned to Bradford on loan from Burton Albion and played out the final months of his career in claret and amber.

He has enjoyed seeing the club’s resurgence from afar and their swoops for two of his former teammates have drawn him in closer.

Former England international Stephen Warnock had two loan spells at Bradford City.placeholder image
Former England international Stephen Warnock had two loan spells at Bradford City. | Bruce Rollinson

Stephen Warnock keeping close eye

“I’ve been delighted,” he told The Yorkshire Post via Esports Bets. “They’ve got a rich history in the Premier League and in the Championship, a great following, and spending time there you get to know people.

“But I also know a couple of players who have signed there this season, so I’ve been keeping an extra close eye.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest

“I played with Max Power and Nick Powell, both at Wigan. I thought, when they signed Max, that it was a really interesting signing, because I think it was an important one. He’s a leader within the changing room and I think you see that on the pitch.

“He’s bringing standards up as much as he can and it’s having a knock-on effect on the other players.”

Stephen Warnock ended the 2017/18 season on loan at Bradford City from Burton Albion.placeholder image
Stephen Warnock ended the 2017/18 season on loan at Bradford City from Burton Albion. | Tony Johnson

Graham Alexander hailed

Warnock, who won England caps and represented Bradford’s West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, has also hailed the influence of Bantams boss Graham Alexander.

“I also think Graham Alexander has been there and done it as a player and a manager,” the 43-year-old said. “You just think, to try and take Bradford back into the Championship, it was always going to be tough. But I think he’s definitely capable of doing it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The appointment is more often than not the most important thing. It does feel like he’s the right the fit for the club. I think he understands exactly what the fans are after and what the team need. He’s doing an incredible job at the moment, so long may it continue.”

MORE: Bradford City manager's verdict on Lincoln City draw plus updates on Bobby Pointon, Alex Pattison and Matt Pennington

Related topics:EFL League OneMax PowerGraham Alexander
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice