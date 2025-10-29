Exclusive:Stephen Warnock's reason for keeping 'extra close eye' on Bradford City as 'interesting' signing pinpointed
The retired left-back’s two loan spells at Bradford bookended his career, as he started and finished at Valley Parade.
Warnock was loaned to the Bantams by Liverpool in 2002 and it was in West Yorkshire he first experienced senior football.
Over 15 years later, he returned to Bradford on loan from Burton Albion and played out the final months of his career in claret and amber.
He has enjoyed seeing the club’s resurgence from afar and their swoops for two of his former teammates have drawn him in closer.
Stephen Warnock keeping close eye
“I’ve been delighted,” he told The Yorkshire Post via Esports Bets. “They’ve got a rich history in the Premier League and in the Championship, a great following, and spending time there you get to know people.
“But I also know a couple of players who have signed there this season, so I’ve been keeping an extra close eye.
“I played with Max Power and Nick Powell, both at Wigan. I thought, when they signed Max, that it was a really interesting signing, because I think it was an important one. He’s a leader within the changing room and I think you see that on the pitch.
“He’s bringing standards up as much as he can and it’s having a knock-on effect on the other players.”
Graham Alexander hailed
Warnock, who won England caps and represented Bradford’s West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, has also hailed the influence of Bantams boss Graham Alexander.
“I also think Graham Alexander has been there and done it as a player and a manager,” the 43-year-old said. “You just think, to try and take Bradford back into the Championship, it was always going to be tough. But I think he’s definitely capable of doing it.
“The appointment is more often than not the most important thing. It does feel like he’s the right the fit for the club. I think he understands exactly what the fans are after and what the team need. He’s doing an incredible job at the moment, so long may it continue.”