Bradford City transfer news: Barnsley FC set to hand Bantams a January boost
In August the 23-year-old centre-back was loaned out by the Oakwell for the second time this year.
The first was to Darrell Clarke's Cheltenham Town, underlining how the now-Barsley coach is a fan of Shepherd's.
But with this latest loan working well for all parties, Clarke sees no reason to rip it up when the transfer window opens in January.
Shepherd has made 12 League Two starts this season and since coming off the bench for consecutive substitute appearances in mid-September, the only match he has missed in all competitions was November's 1-0 defeat at Fleetwood Town.
But when asked if Shepherd could be called back ahead of what Clarke expects to be an "interesting transfer window" as he looks to move on players and bring in others more suited to his way of thinking, his response was: "Very doubtful."
Explaining his thinking, Clarke added: "Jack Shepherd I had on loan at Cheltenham last season. Jack's a second year pro.
"He might be 23 but he's a second-year pro and he's getting valuable game-time at Bradford. That's better for himself and ourselves if he's able to continue there and play games.
"He's doing very well.
"I've been in touch with Jack and he's enjoying it."
