Bradford City have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Tom McIntyre on loan from Portsmouth.

The 26-year-old is a product of Reading’s academy and spent nearly eight years in the senior set-up at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

He moved to Portsmouth in January 2024, but played almost no part in Pompey’s promotion from League One due to injury.

The centre-back did, however, help Charlton Athletic escape the third tier during a loan spell last term.

Tom McIntyre is reportedly leaving Portsmouth on loan. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bradford City agree deal

He now appears set for a return to League One, with The Mirror’s Dan Marsh claiming Bradford have struck a loan deal.

Posting on X, he said: “Bradford City have agreed a deal to sign Tom McIntyre on loan from Portsmouth.

“26-year-old central defender has been subject of interest from several League One clubs this summer and now close to Pompey exit.”

Bradford City’s summer business

McIntyre, a former Scotland youth international, looks set to become the latest addition of a busy summer for the Bantams.

The business conducted appears to be paying off too, with Graham Alexander’s side unbeaten after six league games.

It has been a relatively quiet deadline day at Valley Parade, although the club have announced the departure of winger Adam Wilson.

Graham Alexander's Bradford City are yet to be beaten this season. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Tom McIntyre’s attributes

In McIntyre, Bradford would be landing a defender with an impressive amount of experience for a player of his age.

When Charlton recruited McIntyre in the winter window, the club’s technical director Andy Scott said: “He’s a real competitor. We’ve had some very impressive reports on him as a character - he really wants to come in and prove his worth.