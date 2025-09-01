Bradford City 'agree deal' to sign Portsmouth defender Tom McIntyre after Charlton Athletic loan

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 1st Sep 2025, 18:24 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 18:31 BST
Bradford City have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Tom McIntyre on loan from Portsmouth.

The 26-year-old is a product of Reading’s academy and spent nearly eight years in the senior set-up at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

He moved to Portsmouth in January 2024, but played almost no part in Pompey’s promotion from League One due to injury.

The centre-back did, however, help Charlton Athletic escape the third tier during a loan spell last term.

Tom McIntyre is reportedly leaving Portsmouth on loan.placeholder image
Tom McIntyre is reportedly leaving Portsmouth on loan. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bradford City agree deal

He now appears set for a return to League One, with The Mirror’s Dan Marsh claiming Bradford have struck a loan deal.

Posting on X, he said: “Bradford City have agreed a deal to sign Tom McIntyre on loan from Portsmouth.

“26-year-old central defender has been subject of interest from several League One clubs this summer and now close to Pompey exit.”

Bradford City’s summer business

McIntyre, a former Scotland youth international, looks set to become the latest addition of a busy summer for the Bantams.

The business conducted appears to be paying off too, with Graham Alexander’s side unbeaten after six league games.

It has been a relatively quiet deadline day at Valley Parade, although the club have announced the departure of winger Adam Wilson.

Graham Alexander's Bradford City are yet to be beaten this season.placeholder image
Graham Alexander's Bradford City are yet to be beaten this season. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Tom McIntyre’s attributes

In McIntyre, Bradford would be landing a defender with an impressive amount of experience for a player of his age.

When Charlton recruited McIntyre in the winter window, the club’s technical director Andy Scott said: “He’s a real competitor. We’ve had some very impressive reports on him as a character - he really wants to come in and prove his worth.

“He’s left-footed, a good footballer, brave - he’s played at full-back, centre-back and as a holding midfielder. It’s a really good opportunity for him and for us."

