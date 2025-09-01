Bradford City 'agree deal' to sign Portsmouth defender Tom McIntyre after Charlton Athletic loan
The 26-year-old is a product of Reading’s academy and spent nearly eight years in the senior set-up at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
He moved to Portsmouth in January 2024, but played almost no part in Pompey’s promotion from League One due to injury.
The centre-back did, however, help Charlton Athletic escape the third tier during a loan spell last term.
Bradford City agree deal
He now appears set for a return to League One, with The Mirror’s Dan Marsh claiming Bradford have struck a loan deal.
Posting on X, he said: “Bradford City have agreed a deal to sign Tom McIntyre on loan from Portsmouth.
“26-year-old central defender has been subject of interest from several League One clubs this summer and now close to Pompey exit.”
Bradford City’s summer business
McIntyre, a former Scotland youth international, looks set to become the latest addition of a busy summer for the Bantams.
The business conducted appears to be paying off too, with Graham Alexander’s side unbeaten after six league games.
It has been a relatively quiet deadline day at Valley Parade, although the club have announced the departure of winger Adam Wilson.
Tom McIntyre’s attributes
In McIntyre, Bradford would be landing a defender with an impressive amount of experience for a player of his age.
When Charlton recruited McIntyre in the winter window, the club’s technical director Andy Scott said: “He’s a real competitor. We’ve had some very impressive reports on him as a character - he really wants to come in and prove his worth.
“He’s left-footed, a good footballer, brave - he’s played at full-back, centre-back and as a holding midfielder. It’s a really good opportunity for him and for us."