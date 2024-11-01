Bradford City v Aldershot: Respect on the agenda as Bantams face one of last season's FA Cup stories

Aldershot went further in last season's FA Cup than Bradford City have for seven years, so there should be no excuse for taking them lightly at Valley Parade on Saturday.

The Conference side made it to the stage of the competition where the big boys join in last season, knocked out by West Bromwich Albion in round three.

On Saturday they meet Bradford in round one, the stage where the Bantams have lost in four of the last five years.

So the League Two side have no reason for complacency as they look to bounce back from the end of their nine-match unbeaten home run against Doncaster Rovers seven days earlier.

"We talk all the time about respecting our opponent in a certain context – not building them up to be this or putting them down to be that," said Bradford manager Graham Alexander. "It's putting the expectations on us and what we can provide.

"I believe if you do that right enough of the time, that will put you in good stead.

"If you're that determined to do your best in your own game, I think that flows into every other thought you have. We do that as a benchmark because it is the most important aspect.

"I'd be very disappointed if anyone took the opposition lightly in any competition, and I include pre-season in that. It's a habit, it's a discipline you instill in yourself and your team and you can't turn away from that on any occasion."

MINDSET: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander

And they are playing in the best domestic cup competition in world football.

“It’s in everyone’s bones because we’ve all supported our own club growing up and everyone’s got something to do with the FA Cup," said Alexander. "It’s the oldest cup competition in the world and we’re lucky enough to participate in it and create good memories for everybody.