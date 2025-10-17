The two sides have not met in a league fixture since January 2019, when the Reds eased to a 3-0 victory at Oakwell courtesy of goals from Jacob Brown, Kieffer Moore and Alex Mowatt.

Barnsley have been up to the Championship and back down to League One since, while Bradford have been down to League Two and then back up.

Graham Alexander’s men have not been back in League One for long, but have already made their presence known.

After seven wins, three draws and just one defeat in 11 games, the Bantams sit second in the table. Barnsley, meanwhile, occupy ninth place after five wins, two draws and three defeats.

A win over Bradford, especially one away from home, would be a major statement for Barnsley. However, the Bantams will be determine to remain in the automatic promotion picture.

Alexander and his opposite number Conor Hourihane have some big decisions to make and will need to get their starting XI selections spot on.

Here is how The Yorkshire Post believe Bradford and Barnsley will line up for their derby encounter.

1 . Bradford City v Barnsley predicted XIs Predicting how Bradford City and Barnsley will line up for their Yorkshire derby battle. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . GK: Sam Walker A change between the sticks for the Bantams would come as a major surprise. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Neill Byrne Injuries have hit the Bantams in the centre of defence and Byrne may retain his spot. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales