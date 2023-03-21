News you can trust since 1754
Carlisle United could welcome back first-team pair for Bradford City trip as Paul Simpson hails Bantams ace

Latest Carlisle United injury news ahead of their trip to Bradford City

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:17 GMT

Carlisle United could welcome back midfielder Jamie Devitt and defender Ben Barclay for their game against Bradford City this evening. The pair have both been injured over recent times but will be assessed ahead of their trip to Valley Parade.

The Cumbrians are currently 4th in the table and are five points above Mark Hughes’ side. They make the journey to Yorkshire tonight on the back of their 0-0 draw against 2nd place Stevenage at home last time out.

They are unbeaten in their last five outings as they eye promotion to League One. Their boss Paul Simpson has provided this injury update to their club website: “I think it’s the same group again. It’s maybe still a bit early for Jack Ellis, but Jamie Devitt, Ben Barclay, they’ll be part of our consideration.

“We’ll see. Certainly nobody came off because of injury on Saturday. The changes were tactical and looking for fresh legs. We’ll assess what we have available and take it from there.”

Bradford drew 2-2 with Hartlepool United last time out with striker Andy Cook scoring both goals. He is the top scorer in League Two on 22 league goals and will be looking to add to his tally against his former club. Simpson is well aware of the forward’s ability and also said: “They have a striker Carlisle fans know well who is in form, Andy Cook. He’s flying, he got another two at the weekend. it’s going to be a tough game.”

The Bantams have drawn their last three matches in a row but haven’t lost in their last six so will be in confident mood.