‘I’m in no rush’ - Walsall boss fires warning to players ahead of Bradford City clash

A look at what has been said ahead of Bradford City’s upcoming game in League Two against Walsall

Walsall boss Michael Flynn is eager to see a response from his players as they prepare to face Bradford City at home this evening and admits he is in ‘no rush’ to extend contracts at the moment. The Bantams make the trip to the Midlands in confident mood after their 2-0 win over Colchester United over the weekend.

Mark Hughes’ side left it late to beat the U’s and scored two late goals through Andy Cook and Scott Banks. The Yorkshire club have now won their last three games on the spin.

Walsall, on the other hand, have seen their form slump over recent times. The Saddlers are winless in their last 10 outings in all competitions.

They were beaten 1-0 by Barrow at the Bescot Stadium last time out and Flynn fired this warning afterwards: “I want to see what they’re made of. That’s not me questioning them, it’s show me and roll up your sleeves.

“Let’s go and show that we want to play for this football club, which they have done all season by the way, but for the rest of the season, let’s see it out, put our bodies on the line, let’s make goals and cut out the mistakes because we are getting punished for absolutely everything that we do wrong at the minute.”

Looking ahead to the match against Bradford, the former Newport manager said: “They have (got momentum) and we haven’t. If they (the players) can’t raise themselves for Bradford on Tuesday night then they are in the wrong profession.

“I’ve been straight with them, talking about extending contracts, I’m in no rush to do that at the minute. Yes, I’m not going to overreact, especially the defenders who have been very good this season but I need to know what they’ve got in their hearts for the rest of the season.”

