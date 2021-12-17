The Bantams said they were unable to field a team because of the number of players who had either tested positive for coronavirus, were self-isolating or awaiting PCR tests.
On Thursday afternoon the Football League issues clearer guidelines on the circumstances under which matches can be played, stating that any team with fewer than 14 players - including a goalkeeper - were entitled to postpone their match.
The weekend fixture list has been devastated by call-offs. On Thursday the Premier League issued a statement saying it still planned to press ahead with those matches which could be played.
League One teams Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers called their games off on Thursday.