Bradford City's League Two rivals Barrow have appointed former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City man Stephen Clemence as their new head coach.

Clemence has spent the bulk of his coaching career as an assistant to Steve Bruce, working alongside him during his spells in charge of the Owls and the Tigers.

However, he has since become a head coach in his own right and was most recently in charge of Gillingham. He was dismissed by the Gills following the end of the 2023/24 campaign but has sealed an immediate return to the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 46-year-old has taken the reins at Barrow, who parted ways with Pete Wild due to a difference of opinion on how the club should progress. Clemence has signed a two-year deal at Holker Street.

Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday are among Stephen Clemence's former clubs. Inage: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement regarding Wild’s exit, Barrow said: “Following a post-season review Barrow AFC can confirm that it has today parted company with their manager Pete Wild.

“It became apparent during the review that the club and Pete had different perspectives on the way forward, so it was mutually agreed that this was the best and most appropriate way to proceed. We wish Pete well in his future endeavours.”