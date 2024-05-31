Bradford City's League Two rivals appoint former Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City man as head coach
Clemence has spent the bulk of his coaching career as an assistant to Steve Bruce, working alongside him during his spells in charge of the Owls and the Tigers.
However, he has since become a head coach in his own right and was most recently in charge of Gillingham. He was dismissed by the Gills following the end of the 2023/24 campaign but has sealed an immediate return to the EFL.
The 46-year-old has taken the reins at Barrow, who parted ways with Pete Wild due to a difference of opinion on how the club should progress. Clemence has signed a two-year deal at Holker Street.
In a statement regarding Wild’s exit, Barrow said: “Following a post-season review Barrow AFC can confirm that it has today parted company with their manager Pete Wild.
“It became apparent during the review that the club and Pete had different perspectives on the way forward, so it was mutually agreed that this was the best and most appropriate way to proceed. We wish Pete well in his future endeavours.”
Barrow finished eighth in the League Two table last season, missing out on the play-offs by a single point. They finished level on points with Bradford City, just edging the Bantams out on goal difference.
