Bradford City’s League Two rivals Swindon Town have appointed Ian Holloway as their new manager.

The Robins opted to part ways with Mark Kennedy following a dismal start to the campaign, with the club languishing in 22nd place.

In surprising fashion, Swindon have almost immediately unveiled Kennedy’s successor. Holloway has stepped back into management after nearly four years away from the game, signing a deal running until the end of the season.

He said: "I'm delighted to be back working in football after a period out of the game as I wanted to get back into it if the right opportunity arose which, with this opportunity, I feel is the perfect fit for me.

"Conversations happened very quickly and both sides were very keen to get the deal done and of course, I was delighted to engage with a club like Swindon Town, a club of whom I know a lot about due to my location and knowledge of the local area.

Ian Holloway has been appointed manager of Swindon Town. | Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

"I want to be able to bring everyone together to deliver success and positivity on and off the pitch and I'm delighted to be at The Nigel Eady County Ground tomorrow to meet you all for the first time as Swindon Town manager and I look forward to a successful time working together."

Holloway resigned from his role as manager of Grimsby Town in December 2020 and has been away from the dugout ever since.

However, he boasts a wealth of managerial experience and has led the likes of Leicester City, Blackpool and Millwall.

Swindon’s head of football Jamie Russell said: “We're delighted that Ian Holloway has agreed to join us at Swindon Town Football Club.

“We are confident that Ian's experience and leadership qualities which he has shown for many years across not just at Premier League level, but the top five divisions of professional football, will be a significant asset for Swindon Town Football Club.

“His passionate approach coupled with his location being more local to the South-West area along with most importantly, a desire to build a hardworking and entertaining side is a large part of what made us believe he would be the ideal fit for us.

“Additionally, Ian’s ability to help grow, develop and nurture not only our first-team players but also the dedicated coaching staff we have at Swindon Town was important to us.

“Alongside our current coaching set-up with Marcus Bignot, Steve Mildenhall and Gavin Gunning, there is a great opportunity for us to mix proven Premier League quality in Ian, with our dedicated and committed first-team staff who have achieved successes in their own right and are particularly keen to improve to deliver positive performances and results for Swindon Town going forward.