Mark Kennedy only landed the Robins gig in May and was given a two-year contract by the League Two club. However, after just two wins in 13 league games, he has been relieved of his duties.

A club statement read: “Swindon Town Football Club have parted company with head coach Mark Kennedy. Marcus Bignot, Steve Mildenhall and Gavin Gunning will continue in their current positions, with all three first-team coaches in place to oversee this weekend's game against Gillingham.

“Everyone at Swindon Town Football Club would like to express their appreciation to Mark for his commitment and hard work during his time with the club and wish him all the best in the future.

"A further update on the club's new head coach will be provided at the earliest opportunity.”

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners to succeed Kennedy as Swindon’s head coach.