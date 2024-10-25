Swindon Town next manager: Ex-Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United men among frontrunners

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 25th Oct 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 11:25 BST
Swindon Town have a managerial vacancy - and figures familiar with fans of Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United are among the early frontrunners.

Mark Kennedy only landed the Robins gig in May and was given a two-year contract by the League Two club. However, after just two wins in 13 league games, he has been relieved of his duties.

A club statement read: “Swindon Town Football Club have parted company with head coach Mark Kennedy. Marcus Bignot, Steve Mildenhall and Gavin Gunning will continue in their current positions, with all three first-team coaches in place to oversee this weekend's game against Gillingham.

“Everyone at Swindon Town Football Club would like to express their appreciation to Mark for his commitment and hard work during his time with the club and wish him all the best in the future.

"A further update on the club's new head coach will be provided at the earliest opportunity.”

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners to succeed Kennedy as Swindon’s head coach.

Here are the early frontrunners for the vacant Swindon Town job.

1. Frontrunners for Swindon Town job

Here are the early frontrunners for the vacant Swindon Town job. Photo: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

2. 12. Jermain Defoe

16/1 Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

3. 11. Gavin Gunning

16/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

4. 10. Marcus Bignot

16/1 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoGavin GunningSteve MildenhallSwindon
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice