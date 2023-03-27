Latest news and rumours regarding some of Bradford City’s promotion rivals in League Two

Bradford City’s promotion rivals Carlisle United are being linked with a summer swoop for FC Halifax Town defender Jesse Debrah. The 22-year-old has caught the eye in the National League over the past couple of seasons since his move to The Shay in 2020.

The Londoner rose up through the academy ranks at Millwall but never made a senior appearance for the Championship outfit. Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Billericay Town, Eastbourne Borough and Dulwich Hamlet before his move up north to Yorkshire.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Debrah is being eyed by Carlisle and Swindon Town now. The Cumbrians are currently five points ahead of Bradford in the table.

Elsewhere, Salford City picked up an impressive 3-1 away win at 3rd place Stevenage in a statement of intent to other sides looking to go up this term. Their defender Liam Shephard made his long-awaited return to the action having missed the whole of this season so far due to injury.

Stockport County have recalled midfielder Connor Lemonheigh-Evans from his loan spell away at Notts County. The ex-Torquay United man will now play a part for the Hatters as they look to gain back-to-back promotions to League One.