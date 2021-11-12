Bradford City's Reece Staunton joins Bradford (Park Avenue) on loan

LOAN MOVE: For Bradford City's Reece Staunton. Picture: PA Wire.

The 19-year-old’s only two appearances for the Bantams this season have been in the Football League Trophy, with the most recent one coming on Tuesday night against Sunderland.

He set up City's only goal of the game in the 1-1 draw but will now have the chance to get some valuable minutes under his belt.

Manager Derek Adams had revealed after that fixture that he was considering letting Staunton go out on loan.

He has previously been on loan at Park Avenue, appearing for the club during the 2019-20 campaign.