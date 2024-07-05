Brentford 'want £60m' for former Barnsley man amid Manchester United and Chelsea links
Toney has been on Brentford’s books since 2020 and has been a talismanic figure for the Bees over the course of his four years with the club. However, speculation regarding his future has been rife in recent months.
The 28-year-old has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal, with all said to be eyeing the England international. West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been named as potential suitors.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given his importance to the club, Brentford are reportedly looking to pocket a hefty fee for their coveted marksman.
According to Sky Sports, it is thought Brentford want £60m to convince them to part ways with Toney. Despite their seemingly strong stance, it does not appear implausible their resolve could be weakened by the current length of Toney’s deal.
He is out of contract next year and losing such a highly-valued talent on a free would hardly be ideal for the Bees.
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth said: "It's an interesting situation with Ivan Toney. As it stands, he is clearly not going to sign a new contract at Brentford.
"It is thought Brentford want £60m for him. He has now entered the final year of his contract which could impact on his price the later in the window it gets.
"While Brentford will want to cash in this summer, all outcomes remain possible. Toney is, of course, at Euro 2024 with England and his future is likely to become clearer once the tournament is over."
Toney is a familiar face at Oakwell, having had two loan spells at Barnsley while trying to force a first-team breakthrough at Newcastle United. He had not yet developed his clinical edge and scored just twice in 21 appearances for the Reds.
