Brentford are thought to want £60m for former Barnsley loanee Ivan Toney.

Toney has been on Brentford’s books since 2020 and has been a talismanic figure for the Bees over the course of his four years with the club. However, speculation regarding his future has been rife in recent months.

The 28-year-old has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal, with all said to be eyeing the England international. West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been named as potential suitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perhaps unsurprisingly given his importance to the club, Brentford are reportedly looking to pocket a hefty fee for their coveted marksman.

Ivan Toney had two loan spells at Barnsley. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, it is thought Brentford want £60m to convince them to part ways with Toney. Despite their seemingly strong stance, it does not appear implausible their resolve could be weakened by the current length of Toney’s deal.

He is out of contract next year and losing such a highly-valued talent on a free would hardly be ideal for the Bees.

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth said: "It's an interesting situation with Ivan Toney. As it stands, he is clearly not going to sign a new contract at Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is thought Brentford want £60m for him. He has now entered the final year of his contract which could impact on his price the later in the window it gets.

"While Brentford will want to cash in this summer, all outcomes remain possible. Toney is, of course, at Euro 2024 with England and his future is likely to become clearer once the tournament is over."