Bristol City unveil former Hull City and MK Dons playmaker as new recruit from Burnley
Burnley recruited Twine in 2022, prising him from Milton Keynes Dons after his stunning campaign at Stadium MK. The Clarets sealed promotion to the Premier League in his maiden campaign but the attacking midfielder was a bit-part player under Vincent Kompany.
He did not follow the club into the top flight, instead sealing a loan switch to Hull. After scoring four goals in 26 appearances for the Tigers, Twine was sent to Bristol City to see out the 2023/24 campaign.
Despite being named as a substitute in Burnley’s season opener, the 25-year-old has been allowed to seal a permanent switch to Ashton Gate. He has put pen to paper on a four-year deal, once again reuniting with Robins boss Liam Manning. Before playing under Manning at Ashton Gate, Twine had thrived under his tutelage at MK Dons.
Manning told Bristol City’s website: “We know the strengths he brings, and feel he has some unfinished business here at Ashton Gate. He loved his time here last season, and we are excited to have him back.”
Twine added: “It was a no-brainer for me to come back and I am delighted it has finally been sorted.”
