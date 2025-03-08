Bristol City v Hull City: Abu Kamara sees confidence starting to grow as Tigers go on the prowl

ABU KAMARA can sense confidence growing at Hull City, and it is making him a better player.

Winning at home for the first time in seven Championship matches on Tuesday was important, and recording back-to-back victories for the first time under coach Ruben Selles by triumphing at Bristol City on Saturday would only increase it.

Kamara's own self-belief has grown since the nadir of New Year's Day, when the 21-year-old winger was widely criticised for not tracking back for the only goal in Hull's home game with Middlesbrough, then paraded in front of the media to apologise later that week.

He scored twice against Leeds United on his next appearance – his first goals for the club – and added another in this week’s 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

"I feel like I'm enjoying it much more now," he says. "All the boys got around me, they just check up on me every day, bust little jokes and just keep me in and around it so I'm grateful for the team-mates I have.

"I just look back on it just knowing all the boys are there for me. They put their arm around me and it was a great feeling.

"To do that against Leeds (score twice) was massive for me because it just helped my confidence.

"Confidence is massive. I'd like to say I'm a confident player that likes to get at players but when things aren't going as well, things are hard. You start to doubt yourself.

"When you have confidence you just play off instinct.

"It just makes me want to push on for more, keeping getting goals and assists and do what I can for the team.

"I'm a winger that likes to get people off their seats, get the crowd going, create chances and score goals."

Hull have now won two of their last three games, and have Matt Crooks back from injury at Ashton Gate. They are 19th in the table, the highest they have been under Selles, five points clear of the bottom three.

"I think it's just that bit of momentum that we need and we're catching it," reflects Kanara. "Hopefully we can go on a good run until the end of the season. It would make the end of the season a bit more enjoyable, most definitely."

Selles puts Kamara's improvement down to being "more stable".

"Abu is a fantastic player but he can be even better and more connected (to the rest of the team),” he continues.

"He's in a position where he can perform and we need to push him because he can deliver much more.

"If we want to have a player that can make a difference in the division we need to continue pushing him, as many others, but Abu is a young prospect who has been through a lot of things this season and has responded well.

"The level he is at will hopefully be the lowest he is (from now on)."

The team’s confidence should have already been high away from home having beaten Sheffield United and Sunderland on their own patches since the mid-season recruitment drive started. Selles is reluctant to make too much of it.

"That past indicator is just, 'yeah we can do it,' but nobody is going to give us anything," he warned. You need to live in the present. We did it in the past but we need to go and do it. It's about us.

"We will describe our gameplan and for me the main thing will be to keep doing what we do, to keep being ourselves, to keep performing.