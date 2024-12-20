The Gas wielded the axe earlier this week, sacking former Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor with the club sliding dangerously towards the relegation zone. He had taken the reins a year prior, stepping into the role after being dismissed by the Millers.

A club statement read: “Bristol Rovers FC can confirm that manager Matt Taylor and assistant manager Wayne Carlisle have been relieved of their first-team duties.

“The club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Matt and Wayne for all their hard work during their time with Bristol Rovers, and we wish them both every success in their respective future careers.

“David Horseman and Lee Cattermole will take interim responsibility for first-team football duties while the club undertakes a thorough recruitment process for a new first-team manager.”

Here are the latest BetVictor frontrunners to replace Taylor as Bristol Rovers boss.