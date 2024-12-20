Bristol Rovers next manager: Odds slashed on ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss with former Leeds United man an outsider

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 20th Dec 2024, 16:00 BST
A former Sheffield Wednesday boss has emerged among the frontrunners to take charge of Bristol Rovers.

The Gas wielded the axe earlier this week, sacking former Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor with the club sliding dangerously towards the relegation zone. He had taken the reins a year prior, stepping into the role after being dismissed by the Millers.

A club statement read: “Bristol Rovers FC can confirm that manager Matt Taylor and assistant manager Wayne Carlisle have been relieved of their first-team duties.

“The club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Matt and Wayne for all their hard work during their time with Bristol Rovers, and we wish them both every success in their respective future careers.

“David Horseman and Lee Cattermole will take interim responsibility for first-team football duties while the club undertakes a thorough recruitment process for a new first-team manager.”

Here are the latest BetVictor frontrunners to replace Taylor as Bristol Rovers boss.

A fresh look at the favourites to fill the Bristol Rovers vacancy.

1. Frontrunners for Bristol Rovers job

A fresh look at the favourites to fill the Bristol Rovers vacancy. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

2. 12. Sam Allardyce

33/1 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

3. 11. Scott Brown

33/1 Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

4. 10. Scott Sinclair

33/1 Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Bristol RoversMatt TaylorRotherham United
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice