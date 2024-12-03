Burnley and Coventry City are reportedly pushing to sign former Leeds United ‘target’ Kai Wagner from Philadelphia Union.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wagner was linked with Leeds in 2022 amid doubts over the ability of Junior Firpo to perform consistently at left-back.

West Ham United and Brentford were also credited with interest in the German defender and reports suggested he wanted a return to Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He instead remained in the MLS, although interest from England looks to be emerging.

Kai Wagner has previously been linked with the likes of Leeds United and West Ham United. | Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Burnley and Coventry are pushing to strike a deal for the defender.

Despite being under contract until 2026, Wagner is believed to have a € 2m (£1.66m) release clause.

The 27-year-old is also thought to have attracted interest from Italy, with Atalanta and Parma named as admirers. Clubs in Germany and Spain are also understood to be keeping tabs on the defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left-back was a problem area for Leeds for a lengthy period but Firpo has developed considerably since the club’s relegation to the Championship.

He has been a regular fixture under Daniel Farke, although has missed a string of games recently due to suspension. Sam Byram, a natural right-back, has been filling in.