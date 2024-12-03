Burnley and Coventry City 'pushing' to sign £1.6m man previously linked with Leeds United
Wagner was linked with Leeds in 2022 amid doubts over the ability of Junior Firpo to perform consistently at left-back.
West Ham United and Brentford were also credited with interest in the German defender and reports suggested he wanted a return to Europe.
He instead remained in the MLS, although interest from England looks to be emerging.
According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Burnley and Coventry are pushing to strike a deal for the defender.
Despite being under contract until 2026, Wagner is believed to have a € 2m (£1.66m) release clause.
The 27-year-old is also thought to have attracted interest from Italy, with Atalanta and Parma named as admirers. Clubs in Germany and Spain are also understood to be keeping tabs on the defender.
Left-back was a problem area for Leeds for a lengthy period but Firpo has developed considerably since the club’s relegation to the Championship.
He has been a regular fixture under Daniel Farke, although has missed a string of games recently due to suspension. Sam Byram, a natural right-back, has been filling in.
Wagner has made 45 appearances for Philadelphia Union this year, registering 12 assists and scoring once.