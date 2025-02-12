Championship managers rightly complain a lot about the unreasonable demands the too-often television-led schedule puts on their players, but it might just have worked in Hull City's advantage for once.

Wednesday's game at Burnley will be Hull's first for 11 days – their longest period of inactivity since Ruben Selles took over as coach two months ago.

In fact, "inactivity" is the wrong word. The Tigers may not have been playing but bar a rare weekend off brought about by their early exit form the FA Cup, they have been hard at work on the Cottingham training pitches and in the video analysis room.

This week has been about breaking down the most stubborn defence in English professional football, but last was all about laying what Selles calls "a road".

"We went through the basics first thing after the transfer window closed," he reveals. "We told them now this is the group that needs to stay competitive until the end of the season and make things happen. We reviewed the rules and the environment we work in, and the basics of why we do what we do, how we do it and what we we expect of them.

"I can set up the team in the way I want and I can create a lot of things but at the end of the day, the game is for the players. The more they share the same picture during a game, the more successful we can be.

"It doesn't matter it's a defensive situation, an offensive (one) or a set play, that kind of cohesion and team understanding is important.

"We are just trying to create a road for them, then they need to decide on which part of the road they drive and how they drive it. We need to put the limits on the side and they need to own and play the game."

CRASH COURSE: Coach Ruben Selles has been teaching his principles to Hull City's new signings (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

It is an important luxury at this time of year, especially at Hull, who signed eight senior players in the winter transfer window, which closed on the Monday of last week. John Egan could make his Tigers debut at the club he left only nine days earlier, and Louie Barry and Nordin Amrabat are yet to start in amber-and-black; Lincoln's match-fitness means his introduction will have to wait a while longer.

Joe Gelhardt, Matt Crooks, Kyle Joseph and Eliot Matazo had to learn on the hoof, and it is credit to them and their coaches that they appeared to do it so quickly.

"It's been really good timing for me," admits Egan. "I signed last week so it's good as a player to get into training as quickly as possible and for the manager and staff to get their ideas across to the new players."

Those who have were there when Selles arrived have an important part to play.

GOOD TIMING: Centre-back John Egan has been well prepared for what could be his Hull City debut (Image courtesy of Hull City)

"We have been here more than two months and everyone knows what we are trying to do, so it was a refresher for those players," says Selles, who quickly turned the Tigers into an outfit that looked better drilled and more confident than under his predecessor, Tim Walter.

"Once you get the big picture it's about how you develop the details.

"But the good thing is the players who have been with us from the very beginning can introduce the others to the way we do things, so I think right now we have a good balance.

"It's not only the manager and the technical staff giving solutions, it's the communication from player to player, giving advice and solutions from their positions.

NO WAY THROUGH: Burnley have shut out their last nine Championship opponents, including Leeds United (Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"We are in a good place with that."

Coach-speak about "identities" can easily wash over you, but Selles believes it is key to getting the home form as good as on their travels, where Hull are looking to extend a three-game winning streak.

"We can win or lose football matches but we need to try to keep our identity," he says. "At some times away from home it can be a little more easy because you don't need to be the one who tries to score the first goal or just make things happen."

But it will definitely not be easy at Turf Moor, where the Clarets have not conceded since mid-December. The nine goals they have shipped over the entire Championship campaign is fewer than half the tallies of the next best defences (Leeds United and Birmingham City with 19) in the top seven divisions. Hull have let 40 in from one fewer match.

Even a score draw would feel like a result for a relegation-threatened side. Not to Selles, it would not.

"Before the game I will not want a draw," he insists. "We need to have the ambition to win the game.

"Then the game and the opponent will make the game for us. But it doesn't matter who is in front of us, we are never going to think a draw is good enough.

"It's a set-up that is difficult to break but we think with our way to play we can do it.

"It's not that you need to work extra hard, it's just when you play against a team that has a really clear strength in that area you need to find ways to break it down.

"But it's not different in terms of the preparation to other games. We will need to get the moments right if we want to make an impact."