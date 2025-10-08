Cameron Dawson had nothing to prove after being criticised for costing Rotherham United points lately, according to Matt Hamshaw.

The former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper was rooted for Stockport County's winner last month and got a touch on Mansfield Town's without keeping it out.

Neither was a glaring error, but with the team struggling in League One it added to calls for West Bromwich Albion loanee Ted Cann to be handed a Football League debut.

But the 30-year-old put it behind him to make some important saves as the Millers claimed a 2-2 draw with then-League One leaders Bradford City. It was an example to young centre-backs Jamal Baptiste and Lenny Agbaire, who had error-strewn nights against the Bantams.

It was also the first of two morale-boosting results for the Millers, who came back from 2-0 down to put themselves on the verge of the Football League Trophy knockout stages with a 3-2 win over Oldham Athletic.

"If you're outstanding every week, and I mean this in the nicest possible way, you might not be in League One," said manager Hamshaw of Dawson.

"You're going to have ups and downs in your career – Premier League players have ups and downs.

"I don't think Daws has done a hell of a lot wrong. The previous two games he might have argued he could have done better with goals but there's not many goals you concede where you couldn't have done better somewhere.

CRITICISM: Rotherham United's Cameron Dawson (Image: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"He made some big saves against Bradford, he's made some big saves this season already.

"That is how to bounce back if you need to bounce back but my opinion is he probably didn't need to bounce back."

Dawson started Tuesday's cup tie against the Latics but it was the half-time introduction of Joe Rafferty, Reece James and Jordan Hugill which turned the tie his side's way.

After Kian Spence scored his first goal for the club it was Rafferty's cross which created the 87th-minute equaliser – scored by Jake Leake – and James who netted the stoppage-time winner.

NO POINT TO PROVE: Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw has defended Cameron Dawson (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“We spoke in the dressing room in terms of bottling that up and what a win looks like," said assistant manager Dale Tonge. "Hopefully, this is where momentum starts building.”

Victory over Manchester City Under-21s will put the Millers in the group stage.

The competition was good for Doncaster Rovers' morale too as they ended a run of five games without a win by triumphing 3-0 at Grimsby Town.

"It was a really good night for us," said assistant manager Cliff Byrne. "We felt there was probably a few more goals in the game but credit to the opposition for that."

Robbie Gotts scored twice for in Rovers’ second victory out of two in the three-match group stage.

"You feel we've got one foot, if not both feet, in the next round," said Byrne.