The Bluebirds wielded the axe after a dismal start to the season, handing the reins to Omer Riza on a temporary basis. An array of names have been linked with the post, but a permanent successor has not yet been appointed.

Bulut led the club to a 12th-placed finish in the Championship last season, but oversaw a painfully slow start to the 2024/25 campaign. After eight games, Cardiff are rooted to the bottom of the division.

They have won just once, experiencing defeat on six occasions and picking up one draw. Although the job is undoubtedly a tough one, a club of Cardiff’s stature will always attract candidates for the role of manager.

Following some movement in the market, here is a fresh look at the BetVictor frontrunners to land the Cardiff role.