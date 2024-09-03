Sol Bamba: Cardiff City planning tribute to former defender at Leeds United game
Bamba’s death at the age of 39 was confirmed over the weekend, prompting a flurry of tributes from fans and former colleagues.
Two of his former clubs in Cardiff and Leeds will meet on Saturday, September 21, presenting a perfect opportunity for a paying of respects.
As reported by the BBC, Bluebirds chairman Mehmet Dalman said: “Discussions are already underway to pay tribute to Sol at the Leeds game. They are willing and happy to go along with us. There are preparations taking place for this.
“Chloe [Bamba’s wife] must be going through a really difficult time. We are thinking of her and the family. I knew Sol, he was a good person with a huge smile and always optimistic. Sol always had time for people. We shall miss him."
Bamba initially joined Leeds on loan, immediately strengthening the backline and earning a permanent move to Elland Road.
He proved to be a hit among supporters, amassing a total of 56 appearances for the club before joining Cardiff in 2016.
