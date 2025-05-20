Carlisle United have confirmed the departure of former Bradford City stalwart and Leeds United coach Greg Abbott.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 61-year-old is a familiar face across Yorkshire, best-known for his nine years of service as a player to Bradford.

He also represented the likes of Hull City and Halifax Town before hanging up his boots and working for Leeds in a coaching capacity and returning to Bradford for a spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbott was most recently employed as Carlisle’s head of recruitment but following their relegation to the National League, has vacated his post.

Greg Abbott has left Carlisle United. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Carlisle United announce Greg Abbot exit

A statement issued by the Cumbrians read: “Carlisle United Football Club can confirm that Greg Abbott has today left his position as head of recruitment.

“Greg joined United in May 2022 having previously managed the club between 2008 and 2013.

“The club would like to thank him for all his work and commitment, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Hughes remains at Carlisle United

Abbot may have departed, but former Bantams manager Mark Hughes has not been a victim of the post-relegation reshuffle.

He has instead agreed to remain at Carlisle and take his wealth of experience into the non-league pyramid.

Hughes said: "I'm thrilled to be staying at the club. Since joining back in February, the support I've received from the fans has been exceptional - thank you.

"I hope to see more of the same next season as we aim for an immediate return to the EFL."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Hughes is remaining in post as Carlisle United boss. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

The club’s chairman Tom Piatak added: “We’re pleased to confirm the extension of Mark Hughes as head coach of Carlisle United.