The Cumbrians sealed promotion to League One in 2023, advancing to the League Two play-off final at Bradford City’s expense before winning at Wembley. However, their stay in the the third tier was short-lived.

Relegation was followed by a rocky start to the 2024/25 campaign and Paul Simpson was relieved of his duties. A caretaker team is currently in charge but a long-term solution is required, with the club hovering above the relegation zone.

Carlisle are five games into the season and have won just once, losing on four occasions. Among the sides to have beaten Carlisle are Bradford City, who settled an old score at Valley Parade.

Here is a fresh look at the BetVictor frontrunners to land the Carlisle job on a permanent basis.