Celtic are reportedly in talks with former Leeds United goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Joe Hart’s decision to hang up his gloves has left the Scottish giants short in the goalkeeping department. According to Sky Sports, the club have set their sights one of Hart’s former Manchester City teammates.

Talks are said to be taking place with Schmeichel about making the move to Scotland on a short-term basis. The 37-year-old is a free agent having left Belgian side Anderlecht following the expiry of his contract.

Schmeichel could certainly replace the experience Celtic have lost between the sticks, even if he is not a long-term solution. He has also been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers of the Premier League.

Kasper Schmeichel represented Denmark at Euro 2024. Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

A product of Manchester City’s academy, Schmeichel was vying with Hart for minutes in the Premier League early on in his career. He was loaned out on five separate occasions before leaving permanently for Notts County in 2009.

Leicester City recruited the Dane in 2011 and Schmeichel never looked back, making over 400 appearances for the club and lifting the Premier League title.