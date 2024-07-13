Celtic 'in talks' with former Leeds United, Leicester City and Manchester City man about short-term deal
Joe Hart’s decision to hang up his gloves has left the Scottish giants short in the goalkeeping department. According to Sky Sports, the club have set their sights one of Hart’s former Manchester City teammates.
Talks are said to be taking place with Schmeichel about making the move to Scotland on a short-term basis. The 37-year-old is a free agent having left Belgian side Anderlecht following the expiry of his contract.
Schmeichel could certainly replace the experience Celtic have lost between the sticks, even if he is not a long-term solution. He has also been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers of the Premier League.
A product of Manchester City’s academy, Schmeichel was vying with Hart for minutes in the Premier League early on in his career. He was loaned out on five separate occasions before leaving permanently for Notts County in 2009.
He enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Magpies, securing a switch to Leeds a year later. Although he showed promise at Elland Road, he found it difficult to settle at the club due to his father Peter’s Manchester United connection.
Leicester City recruited the Dane in 2011 and Schmeichel never looked back, making over 400 appearances for the club and lifting the Premier League title.
Since ending his lengthy association with the Foxes, Schmeichel has plied his trade in France with Nice and in Belgium with Anderlecht.
